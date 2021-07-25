Analyzing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

33.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SandRidge Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08% SM Energy -49.72% -1.25% -0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 5 4 0 2.30

SM Energy has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.13, indicating that its stock price is 513% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 1.77 -$277.35 million N/A N/A SM Energy $1.13 billion 1.99 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -80.96

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy.

Summary

SM Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.