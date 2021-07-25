AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

