Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Sells 2,590,246 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,590,246 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.