Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,964 ($38.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,228.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have purchased 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

