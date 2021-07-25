Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post sales of $412.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.71 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 346,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 92,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

