APIX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $501,262.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, APIX has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $501,262.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

