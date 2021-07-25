AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

