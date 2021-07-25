AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 272.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.