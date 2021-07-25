AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

