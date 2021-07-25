AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,380 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $116.84 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

