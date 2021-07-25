AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,395.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $325.84 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

