AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 276,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

NYCB opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.