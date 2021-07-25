Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,053 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $2,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 147,586 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

EVTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 153,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.58. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

