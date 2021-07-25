Arch Resources (ARCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCH stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $928.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

