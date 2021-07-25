Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

