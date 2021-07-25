Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASC opened at $3.55 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

