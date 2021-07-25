argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $326.07.

ARGX stock opened at $316.09 on Wednesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

