Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after buying an additional 423,244 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 384,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

