Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 99,790 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 812,681 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 898,450 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

