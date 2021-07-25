Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Express worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Express by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $301.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

