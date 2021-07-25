Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,484 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Deluxe by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Deluxe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Deluxe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $44.14 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

