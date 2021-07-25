Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $951,000 Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.35.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

