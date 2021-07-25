Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,394 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.