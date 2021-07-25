Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 326,548 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

