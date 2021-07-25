Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACQ opened at $6.83 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

