Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $108.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $21,066,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $17,365,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.