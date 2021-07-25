Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.13.

Shares of ARVN opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.83.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Arvinas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

