Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $113.12 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

