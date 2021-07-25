ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62. ASOS has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

