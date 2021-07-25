Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to announce sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWH. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AWH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 185,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,085. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 250,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

