Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.
ACBI stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
