Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

ACBI stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.