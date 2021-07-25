Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.38

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 22358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Avantor by 182.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,547,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,305 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 42.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 2,482.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

