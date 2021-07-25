Aware (AWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.68 on Friday. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

