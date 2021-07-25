Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXLA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

AXLA stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.