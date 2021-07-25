B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TTM Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

