B. Riley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $68.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

