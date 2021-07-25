Badger DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.72 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $91.50 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $9.24 or 0.00026232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00047524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00817468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,898,081 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

