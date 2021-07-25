Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.65. 1,066,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

