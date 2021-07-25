Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. 12,671,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

