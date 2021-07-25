bAlpha Hits Market Cap of $414,853.59 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $414,853.59 and approximately $691,762.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.05 or 0.00067056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

