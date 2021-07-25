Bamco Inc. NY Buys 35,000 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.33. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

