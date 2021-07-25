Bamco Inc. NY Has $27.95 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $756.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $684.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.