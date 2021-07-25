Bamco Inc. NY Has $30.79 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

PLD stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

