Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BANC. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

BANC stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

