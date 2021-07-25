Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 22,050 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
