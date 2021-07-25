Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 22,050 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

