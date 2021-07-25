Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

