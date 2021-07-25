BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

