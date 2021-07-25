Bank of America Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $1,020.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $890.00 to $1,020.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $987.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.