Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Anterix worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 38.5% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 92.6% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $333,800.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,815.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

