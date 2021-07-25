Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

